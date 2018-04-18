Trio of producers earn delicious award

Nimbin Valley Dairy Paul Wilson did a master class at the Friends of The Gallery fundraiser, Gate 2 Plate, at the Yamba Community Centre on Saturday, 31 st January, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

THREE Northern Rivers producers have been recognised in the 2018 Delicious Produce Awards State Winners.

Boon Luck Farm, Cheeses Loves You and Nimbin Valley Dairy were three of 120 producers receiving awards nation wide across dairy, paddock, sea and earth categories.

This is the first time each of these local producers has been recognised in the awards and they were recognised for:

Boon Luck Farm: Thai Holy Basil

Cheeses Loves You: Velvet Chausette

Nimbin Valley Dairy: Sainte Bille

The awards are a celebration of Australia's magnificent bounty of ethical, sustainable and innovative ingredients, and the passionate, talented people behind them.

Now in their thirteenth year the Produce Awards aim to spotlight new and native products and consistently outstanding producers who are often "the unsung heroes” behind every great chef and meal.

Delicious editor-in-chief Kerrie McCallum said each year their State Judging panel sit around tables across the country to taste hundreds of nominations.

"In 2018 we continue to celebrate new, innovative, native and consistently outstanding Australian ingredients grown, caught, sourced or produced with dedication, passion, knowledge and regard for the environment,” Ms McCallum said.

"We have several new State Judges this year and I'm grateful to them all for their time and passion for the Delicious Produce Awards.”

The panel consists of 24 Australian food leaders who are dedicated to supporting the best producers and drive innovation in the industry.

NSW State Judge Darren Robertson said he was really happy to join the NSW panel this year.

"I have long been an admirer of the Delicious Produce Awards and the work they do in highlighting the important role our producers play in making the Australian food industry the world leading industry it is,” Mr Robertson said.

"We tasted some incredible cheeses, new veggies with so much flavour and amazing seafood too.”

The 120 winner will now go on to a blind-taste-test by a national panel of judges to decide the overall category winners, which will be revealed at a special event in Sydney on August 13.

For more information on the awards head to delicious.com.au/produceawards.