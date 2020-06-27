Trio involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit face court

A TRIO allegedly involved in a string of police pursuits through the Northern Rivers have had their charges certified by the court.

Jai Sherratt, 25, and Jasmine Sherratt, 18, of Bracken Ridge, and their co-accused Justice Uprichard, 18, from Slacks Creek, had their matters briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Police will allege officers commenced a pursuit of a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale in November.

However, the pursuit was terminated before police initiated another chase when the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow.

Throughout the bizarre joy ride, police also allege a passenger of the stolen vehicle pointed a firearm at police and passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and police allege one of the passengers pointed the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

Both Ms Sherratt and Ms Uprichard are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

While Mr Sherratt is charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Ms Sherrrat remains on bail, while the other two co-accused remain in custody.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor tendered the charge certifications before the court on Wednesday and requested an adjournment until August 26 to allow time for a case conference with all parties.