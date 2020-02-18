Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Trio face sentences over esky manslaughter

18th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men who put a drug dealer in a fishing esky, deprived him of food, and assaulted him should each be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail, prosecutors say.

Shaun Barker's remains were found charred and scattered in a remote forest north of Brisbane months after he was reported missing in 2014.

 

Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are being sentenced for manslaughter after an appeal court overturned their murder conviction last year.

Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
crime drug dealer editors picks esky murder manslaughter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beautiful beaches littered with debris, dead animals

        premium_icon Beautiful beaches littered with debris, dead animals

        News FLOODING of the Richmond River has lead to debris washing up on Northern Rivers beaches, but not everyone wants it all cleared up.

        MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        News POLICE are looking to speak with five people to help with inquiries.

        How worldwide metalcore fans are helping Oz bushfire victims

        premium_icon How worldwide metalcore fans are helping Oz bushfire victims

        News BYRON Bay band Parkway Drive raised a significant sum

        FEARS OF ABUSE: NSW Police stop and search quotas questioned

        premium_icon FEARS OF ABUSE: NSW Police stop and search quotas questioned

        News Concerns over NSW Police having quotas for personal searches and move on orders.