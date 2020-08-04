Trio charged with lying about Melbourne visit

Queensland Police at the Queensland / NSW Border crossing on Griffith Street Coolangatta . Picture Scott Powick

THREE men will face court after allegedly lying to try and run the Queensland border gauntlet.

The trio from Logan failed to get through the Queensland border checkpoint on the Pacific Hwy in Coolangatta on Sunday after allegedly lying on their border declaration.

The men allegedly had false 'G' pass declarations after spending several weeks in Melbourne.

They were detained by police overnight and immediately placed into hotel quarantine.

A 29-year-old Slacks Creek man, a 23-year-old Waterford man and a 25-year-old man from Loganlea have all been issued with notices to appear in court for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Queensland Border Direction.

Queensland's border restrictions mean people who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot within the last 14 days will be turned away at the state's border.

Queensland residents who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot can return home but will be required to quarantine in government provided accommodation at their expense.

Since Monday, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass which is valid for seven days or until the person's circumstances change.

Everyone entering the state must complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass online before travelling to Queensland.