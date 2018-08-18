Bikies charged over assassination

Incredible new vision shows the moment former Comancheros boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi was gunned down in Rockdale. Picture: Supplied

TWO alleged members of the Lone Wolf motorcycle club will remain behind bars after being charged with the daylight murder of former Comanchero bikie boss Mick Hawi in Sydney.

A third man is still due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Hawi, the Comancheros' former national president, was shot multiple times and his luxury 4WD was peppered with bullets as he sat in the parked vehicle outside a Rockdale gym in February.

His killers allegedly had a financial motive to prevent Hawi being paid money, NSW Police assistant commissioner Malcolm Lanyon told reporters on Saturday. The Lone Wolf members charged with his murder - Yusuf Nazlioglu, 37, and Ahmad Doudar, 38, didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused during their first court mention on Saturday.

Strike force investigators arrested a 36-year-old Brighton Le Sands man at Balmain.

The pair's lawyer, Leo Premutico, said they were expected to apply for bail when they appear in Central Local Court next week.

The third man charged with being an accessory to the daylight execution, a 36-year-old, is still due to appear.

The trio's arrests on Friday came after police raided six properties across Sydney earlier in August in relation to his killing, seizing several cars. Police at the time warned those responsible for Hawi's death that they were closing in on them.

"At the moment we would say there would be a number of people feeling very uncomfortable, and we would like them to feel uncomfortable," Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace said.

Hawi at the time of his killing had mainly flown under the radar following his release from prison in 2015.

He had been jailed over the 2009 bashing death of Hell's Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport.

