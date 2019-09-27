Menu
Three men remain on bail accused of involvement in a home invasion and assault.
Crime

Trio charged over home invasion remain on bail

Liana Turner
by
27th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
THREE men charged over an alleged home invasion at The Channon remain on bail.

Thomas O'Brien, 19, and Hillel Pulley, 25, and Chris Michael O'Brien, 49, are each facing charges of entering a dwelling with intent and reckless wounding in company.

They're alleged to have broken into a Nimbin St home about 4.45pm on November 12 last year and assaulted an occupant.

Before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, Thomas O'Brien's solicitor, Steve Bolt, said the parties were "in discussions”.

Mr Bolt told the court there had been a case conference in respect of his client.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich granted Mr O'Brien a bail variation, to allow him to reside at Blue Knob for a period of time in October.

Tom Ivey, the solicitor for Mr Pulley, told the court the case against his client was "likely to resolve”.

All three men are expected to return to court on October 16.

