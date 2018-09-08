Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

BRAVERY REWARDED: John Stirling, Paul Barry and Amanda Vidler have been honoured with a group bravery citation for their rescue of two farmers from floodwater in June 2016.

THREE Lismore SES volunteers have been formally recognised for the rescue of two farmers from floodwaters.

John Stirling, Amanda Vidler and her husband Paul Barry all received the NSW Governor's Group Bravery Citation at Government House yesterday for their involvement in the June 4, 2016 rescue of two farmers.

Ms Vidler and Mr Stirling are both police officers attached to Richmond Police District and reservists for Police Rescue while Mr Barry, works as a firefighter.

But the group are all volunteers with the Lismore branch of the State Emergency Service and it was in that capacity they attended the rescue, on an Eltham property.

The farmers had been working to save their cattle when they were swept up in the rising floodwaters.

It was about 2am, terrifyingly dark and the two men were grasping at a power pole in the middle of a paddock.

Mr Stirling said it had been a long night of rescues. This was one of the last.

"It was early hours of the morning and we'd been going fairly consistently up to that point with other rescues," Mr Stirling said.

"We couldn't get the helicopter up there so it was basically just us.

"It's just fantastic we managed to get them out."

Mr Stirling said they were "really lucky" the farmers had a dolphin torch with them at the time. This helped the rescuers to locate them from the rescue boat.

"We couldn't see much at all," he said.

"We could probably see 20-30 metres in front of us."

Mr Stirling stressed they were assisted by fellow volunteers Troy McDonalds and Karina Essex.

"The water was coming up really quickly so it was going to swallow the vehicles," he said.

"They took the vehicles up to higher ground. Without them, we would have lost two trucks and a trailer."

Richmond Tweed SES controller Mark Somers said it was great to see the group honoured.

"Our volunteers obviously do a fantastic job under the worst conditions," he said.

Mr Stirling said they were joined by loved ones at the Investiture ceremony.

Mr Somers said anyone wishing to join their team could head along to the Lismore SES base, at 61 Brunswick St, after 7pm on Mondays.

You can also visit ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer.