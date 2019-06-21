Trio arrested after dramatic police pursuit

Charges have been laid after a pursuit while investigations continue into the alleged theft of security van.

A 22-year-old Nimbin man will front court today following a pursuit involving the alleged theft of a security van in Murwillumbah yesterday.

He and another 22-year-old man from Ashmont face a string of charges after allegedly stealing and abandoning the vehicle before fleeing in another vehicle.

Just after 3.30pm a security van was allegedly stolen from Murwillumbah Street, Murwillumbah.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District responded, and the van was found abandoned in Dulguigan shortly after.

A Ford Falcon was seen speeding nearby, and officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The Ford failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at Condong and it was monitored with the assistance of Queensland PolAir.

At Chillingham, the vehicle lost control and hit a tree before the three occupants fled.

With the assistance of Queensland PolAir and the Dog Unit, three men were arrested in bushland and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The 22-year-old Nimbin man has been charged with armed with intent commit indictable offence, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, have in custody a laser pointer in public place, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

A 22-year-old Ashmont man has been charged with Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and larceny.

Both men have been refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

A third man, aged 20, was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of hinder police officer in the execution of duty. He is due to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court at a later date.

As inquiries continue into the alleged theft of the security van at Murwillumbah, any witnesses, anyone that may have dash cam footage, or anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.