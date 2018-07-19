Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screengrab of CCTV footage police claims shows one of the accused. Photo: Contributed.
Screengrab of CCTV footage police claims shows one of the accused. Photo: Contributed.
Crime

Trio threatened man with hammer after 130km/h crash: police

Anton Rose
by
18th Jul 2018 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men who crashed a stolen car at 130km/h before allegedly threatening a good Samaritan with a hammer will remain behind bars for the next two months.

Lane Michael Callaghan, Trent David Iacono and Mark Ronald Colin Cullen all fronted the city's Magistrates Court today after being arrested for a string of offences committed in Toowoomba and Caboolture.

Police allege the trio, two of whom unsuccessfully applied for bail, were involved in a high-speed crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday in a Kia stolen from a property in Wilsonton the night before.

At that point, the court heard, the group then threatened a man who pulled over to help with a hammer in a bid to steal his vehicle.

When that didn't work, they then allegedly threatened another woman who had pulled over after the 130km/h crash.

Trent Iacono. Photo: Contributed.
Trent Iacono. Photo: Contributed.

After throwing her keys on to the other side of the highway, police claim the group got in that car and drove it to Toowoomba where they were arrested.

Callaghan and Iacono were both denied bail by Magistrate Viviana Keegan, who said the offences were serious enough to keep them in custody.

"She was clearly fearful of all three of you," she said.

Lane Callaghan. Photo: Contributed.
Lane Callaghan. Photo: Contributed.

The court heard how Iacono was serving a suspended sentence and Callaghan had recently been placed on probation at the time of the alleged offences.

Cullen made no application for bail.

All three will reappear back in the same court on September 6.

Anton Rose
bruce highway caboolture news police stolen car toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    premium_icon 'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    Property THIS home has been immaculately restored and is ready for a new owner.

    Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    premium_icon Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    Offbeat Casino couple remembers the funny times of their wedding 60 yrs ago

    How people power can sway big decisions

    premium_icon How people power can sway big decisions

    News Developers beware: don't get on the opposing side of the community.

    Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    premium_icon Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    News Court users are set to feel the benefits of the 'pet effect'

    Local Partners