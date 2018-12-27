Trinity swimmers power ahead despite hectic 2018

TOP SWIMMERS: The Trinity Lismore Swimming Club team that took part in NSW Senior State Age Championships in Sydney.

NINE members of the Trinity Lismore Swimming Club took part in NSW Senior State Age Championships while another two competed at the Queensland state titles.

NSW were first up and it was a busy week of heats and finals with Catherine McKenna, Anna Eckersley, Sophie Mayes, Niquola White, Georgia Wells, Rebeca Nicol, Macy Jensen, Aidan Jensen and Tylah Crabtree competing.

Elsewhere, Hamish Torrens and Jack Hosking were flying the Trinity team banner at the Queensland championships.

Not only did the week see some whopping personal best times and great swimming across all of our swimmers but Trinity had Jack, Aidan and Tylah make 14 finals with Aidan, Bec, and Macy also took reserve spots.

Medals and national qualifying times poured in during the week with Tylah winning gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

She also won silver in the 200m and 400m individual medleys, along with bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Starting off with a national open qualifying time from Tylah for the 200m breaststroke was a clear indication of the week ahead and it did not disappoint.

Aiden Jensen dropped a whopping 30 seconds off his 1500m freestyle time to make a national age qualifying time and continued this trend throughout the week with another six qualifying times.

Overall 16 national age qualifying times were achieved by Tylah, Aidan and Bec, with Sophie, Hamish and Jack all putting themselves in great spots to improve their already impressive PB swims.

The positivity and atmosphere of all the Trinity members was great to see and their approach to this state level racing at the end of a hectic 2018 was fantastic.

We are all looking forward to 2019 and seeing the team continue to improve and grow.