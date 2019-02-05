Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

Former Trinity Catholic College teacher Garry Paul Mulroy has been arrested in Cambodia on sexual abuse charges.

SUPPORT services have been put in place for staff and students of Lismore's Trinity Catholic College amid child sex abuse allegations against a former teacher.

Garry Paul Mulroy, 69, was arrested in Cambodia last week, accused of having sex with six boys aged 11 to 14 in exchange for food and money.

In a written statement, Trinity confirmed principal Brother John Hilet had spoken with staff and students to discuss reports of the allegations.

"As a result of these media reports the college has cancelled the Cambodia immersion (and) informed parents of the media reports,” the college said in the statement.

"The principal has met this morning with the staff and later the students to inform them of the media reports.”

The school said counselling support for staff and students had also been put in place.

"The matters reported relate solely to Cambodia,” the school's statement said.

Br John, who was first alerted to the allegations on February 1, said there have been no allegations about any such conduct by Mr Mulroy during his time as a teacher at Trinity.

In its statement, the college said it was committed to child protection.

"Trinity Catholic College Lismore upholds the highest standards of behaviour and we have very clear policies and procedures regarding child protection,” the college said in its statement.

"The Policies, Protocols and Programs that we have in place today provide a very safe and nurturing environment for the young people in our care.

"Staff are inducted on a regular basis in all areas of Child Protection.”

The statement said this included a "comprehensive presentation” held annually, most recently last Wednesday.

"The College encourages anyone who has any information regarding child sexual abuse to take the matter directly to the police,” the statement said.

"They are in the best position to investigate such matters fully and objectively.”