Trinity College unveils mega $5 million building

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet and other Trinity representatives at the opening of the new TAS Building.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet and other Trinity representatives at the opening of the new TAS Building.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has unveiled a refurbished Technical and Applied Studies (TAS) facilities at Trinity College.

The upgraded TAS facilities were secured through a $1.6 million Federal Government grant and the school contributed a further $3.5 million to complete the project.

Mr Hogan said it was a privilege to be able to help supply better educational facilities to students.

"(It is a) great day for our community and great day for Trinity Catholic College community," Mr Hogan said.

"The type of jobs we need in the future are going to be taught in this facility so it is great to subsidise and go into partnership with Trinity Catholic College, they obviously put in the vast amount of money."

Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet said the facility will help Trinity continue to provide an excellent education to their students.

"It's fundamental, it teaches the skills we need moving ahead in society," he said.

"It brings an innovative and modern approach to the teaching of applied studies, it allows multimedia approaches to education."

The plans for the building had begun in 2016 but work was postponed due to the 2017 flood.

The facility was officially opened on Tuesday.

Brother Hilet said this would help Trinity cope with the transition occurring within TAS subjects.

"This area is moving away from the industrial approach to using multimedia … using recycled materials and going to project-based learning, coming up with a problem, solving a problem or redesigning a problem and this allows us to do that," he said.

The TAS building will host courses in woodwork, metalwork and engineering and jewellery.