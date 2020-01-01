Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
News

TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures

1st Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEELING a little dusty after a couple too many bevvies last night?

Don't worry, we've got your back.

The journos at The Northern Star have put together a list of our very own, tried and tested, hangover cures.

Some of these beauties have seen us survive some particularly rough days.

So start 2020 right, and don't let a sneaky little hangover get in the way.

Why not try...

  • A Big Mac with large fries and the sweetest drink I can find, namely Fanta, plus an aspirin
  • Berocca and a slice of dried toast. And fresh fruit if it's going
  • Swim at the beach, followed by bacon. All the bacon
  • Hair of the dog: A bloody Mary with plenty of tabasco
  • Balance every drink with a glass of water in between
  • Berocca before drinks
  • Stick to the one poison
  • Panadol and Vitamin B tablet before you go to sleep
  • Hydralyte icypoles.

And if all that fails, sleep is your friend. Your best friend. Tomorrow is a new day.

What's your hangover remedy? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know so we can add it to the list.

alcohol hangover new years day new years eve
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Taken too soon’: Community grieves for young Lismore man

        premium_icon ‘Taken too soon’: Community grieves for young Lismore man

        News THE 24-year-old man was killed after he was punched in Ballina days before Christmas.

        RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        premium_icon RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        News From the Disco Dong to raising rates and investing in the future, what big...

        Victory for residents at dangerous Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Victory for residents at dangerous Ballina intersection

        News “On rainy, dark nights, you couldn’t see that intersection to save your life”.

        Trading hours: What’s open in your town New Year’s Day

        premium_icon Trading hours: What’s open in your town New Year’s Day

        News NEED a coffee hit? Here’s a list of holiday trading hours for some of your...