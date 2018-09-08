Trickster red-faced as police led right to his door

A SUNSHINE Coast man who tried to trick police has come off second best with jail term hanging over his head.

Samuel Allison Lesley Robinson was left red-faced in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today as a room full of people heard how his plans to evade police led them right to his door.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a handful of charges including driving unlicensed and uninsured, failing to stop, driving disqualified and possession of drug and drug utensils.

The court heard on May 16 Robinson was driving his ute around the Nicklin Way area when patrolling police did a check on his plates. Officers discovered the registration of the car had expired and was under his name, who didn't have driver's licence.

Police activated their lights and indicated for Robinson to pull over. But Robinson had no intention of pulling over and pulled off into several streets to shake the police from his tail.

Police didn't chase Robinson but turned up to his house at Kuluin a few days later. When questioned Robinson denied driving the ute, despite his description being a perfect match to that of the driver.

At the side of his house underneath a tarp police found the ute with no registration plates attached.

Robinson said the ute hadn't been driven for months and he didn't know where the plates were.

On May 31 officers came back with a search warrant and found the plates inside Robinson's home.

They also found cannabis and drug utensils.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist extended the suspended jail sentence Robinson was already on for prior offending for six months to May 20, 2020.

He was also sentenced to 12 months jail with immediate parole release and ordered to pay a $6600 fine.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.