‘Miserable’ trick-or-treater’s angry note

A WOMAN from Queensland has revealed the bizarre note she discovered in her letterbox the day after Halloween.

Kellie Meier, from the Sunshine Coast, received a letter from a young trick-or-treater scolding her for not opening her door when this eager trick-or-treater came a'knocking.

"Good job you just made a sweet, innocent kid like me have a HORRIBLE night just by NOT going to the shops and spending one to three dollars on a bag of lollies and opening your door to the sound of trick or treat," said the note, shared by ABC Brisbane. "WELL DONE I hope you have a GREAT day knowing that you've made dozens of kid's (sic) disappointed and miserable.

"I hope I'll see you next year. HAPPY HALLOWEN (sic) I guess."

The last few lines are broken apart by a dozen crying face drawings.

We're not really sure what to make of this. Why did this child assume the woman was home? What if Kellie had gone out for the evening? What if she was at work? What if she worked at a costume shop, and it was literally her job to dress a bunch of obnoxious brats in faux-spooky ghoul costumes and bring the spirit of Halloween to life?

What if she her self had been out trick-or-treating, as part of an ambitious plan to generously donate all the lollies she received to the children who knocked on her door upon her return? For all they might have known, this bratty child may have just befouled the Mother Teresa of Halloween.

A lot of readers were on the recipient's side, noting that it's up to the individual if they want to take part in Halloween, and even taking aim at the letter-writer's parents.

