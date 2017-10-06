Trick rider ready for 'death drag' at show

DON'T MISS: Performing at the Kyogle Show are trick horse rider Mikayla Jade, who will perform tricks and death-defying stunts on her horses and, right, riders from Eljay Jump Action, who will thrill crowds with their revved-up action.

DON'T MISS: Performing at the Kyogle Show are trick horse rider Mikayla Jade, who will perform tricks and death-defying stunts on her horses and, right, riders from Eljay Jump Action, who will thrill crowds with their revved-up action.

THE only person in Australia who can perform a back bend on top of galloping palomino geldings is coming to the Kyogle Show.

Trick rider Mikayla Jade, from Queensland, will perform death-defying stunts and equine ballet on her horses.

If you haven't seen a death drag, a hippadrome or a blind hippadrome, head to the Kyogle Showgrounds tonight.

She has performed at the Ekka and Sydney Royal Easter Show as well as overseas, but no two shows are the same.

Eljay Freestyle Entertainment will be noisier than the horse tricks but will delight the rev-heads in the crowd.

The Kyogle and District Kennel Club will host the four-day All Breeds Conformation Dog Show in conjunction with Kyogle Show.

The breeds cover dogs in seven different groups: Toys, terriers, gun dogs, hounds, working dogs, utility and non-sporting.

The best exhibit in each group on each day will go on to vie for best exhibit in show each day.

The dog show runs until Sunday.

Judges this year include Horst Kliebenstein from Germany, Theo Leenen and Rita Reyniers from Belgium, and Rosemary Hubrich and Carole Long from New Zealand.

For the first time, the Jann Lee Perpetual Trophy will be presented for the best exhibit in the toy group tomorrow.