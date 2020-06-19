Tributes for skateboarder killed in freak accident

Family and friends mourn death of Quinton Mctaggart who was killed in a freak skateboard accident

A Brisbane father who died in a freak skateboarding accident has been remembered as a "passionate and generous" soul who has gone on to help seven families through organ donation.



Quinton Keith Mctaggart, 36, an experienced rider, suffered fatal head injuries when he fell from an electric skateboard at Arana Hills on March 18 .



The devoted father succumbed to his injuries the following day in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Family and friends were left devastated by the death with more than 600 people attending his funeral.

Quinton Mctaggart with wife Sarah and their son Seth.

Quinton's wife Sarah Cedo-Young remembered him as a "wonderful husband and loving father and role model to their son Seth".

"Quinton was a free soul taken from us too soon. He was passionate about people and life, and he loved challenging himself and those around him," she told the Courier Mail.



"He had a positive outlook on life and burned so brightly, full of endless positive energy.

"Beloved son of Linda and Brian, Quinton was fiercely protective of those he loved and a provider for his family. He set an example to always be loving, accepting, generous, strong, and loyal."

Quinton with son Seth.

An adventurer at heart Quinton loved motorbikes, electric skateboards, kitesurfing and caravanning with his family, she said.



"He was charismatic and unapologetically confident in himself and loved to wear colourful clothing and fancy shoes," she said.

"He had an extraordinary intelligence that people came to rely on and to which he gained much respect.

"He mentored others to help them become the best versions of themselves, both in and out of work. He truly saw people and encouraged them to realise their dreams."

Quinton Mctaggart.

Ms Cedo-Young said Quinton's well known generosity continued even after his death.

"Quinton selflessly offered his time, money and mentorship during his life. He would give out the last thing he owned if he knew it would help another person," she said.

"In death, he is a hero where he has so far helped seven families through organ donation."

She said Quinton's legacy of being a "brave, loving, passionate and generous man would not be forgotten".

"We as Quinton's family and friends consider ourselves lucky and grateful to have been loved by him," she said.

