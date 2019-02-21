Tributes flow in for Moranbah miner

This image has appeared on hundreds of Moranbah Facebook profiles as the community mourns the death of a worker at Moranbah North Mine.

TRIBUTES are flowing in for Bradley Hardwick who died at a Moranbah mine as the closely-knit community comes to terms with their tragic loss.

The image of a mine lamp and a pick axe draped in a black ribbon yesterday spread across hundreds of Facebook accounts of Moranbah residents and mine workers.

CFMMEU's Steve Smyth said the image was a"symbol of mining and history".

He said the traditional miners' flame safety lamp was a significant symbol in the underground mining community as a "a show of support for a lost miner".

Isaac Regional Council acting mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the death of Mr Hardwick struck a chord in the mining-rich communities of the Bowen Basin.

"As a small town whose community and history is tied to the workforces of our local mines, this tragedy will reach deep into the hearts of all our residents," she said.

"Whether you're a relative, friend or neighbour, there are very few who do not have a connection to the mining sector in Moranbah.

"On behalf of council and the community, I extend our deepest condolences to the worker's family."

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the accident was a "stark reminder" of the importance of workplace safety.

"Unfortunately Bradley's accident is a reminder to us all that anyone working with heavy equipment needs to take extra care. All workers should come home to their loved ones," she said.

Dawson MP George Christensen agreed.

"We need our workplaces to be safe so that people make it home to their families every night."

"Any death in the workplace is a tragedy and I am very pleased to see the relevant authorities have begun investigations."

Federal Minister for Resources Matt Canavan said this tragedy was a reminder of the "bravery and sacrifice of our coal industry workers".

He said the investigation into the incident could help prevent future mine disasters.

"We must do all we can to avoid such tragedies and I welcome the news that a full investigation is underway," he said.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media where people paid tribute to Mr Hardwick.

Russel Soper: One of the nicest guys ever and a really good mate, I'm going to miss you Brad

Cassie Maybanks: R.I.P. everyone should get to come home from work

Sheri Wass: Top man, wonderful husband and father!! RIP Brad!!

Sue Ayresno: One should not lose their life just trying to earn a living ..RIP mate..so sad

Nola Marie Lloyd: Thoughts with the family at this terrible time.