Tributes flow for world’s oldest bodybuilder

GOLD Coast identity Raymond Moon who was one of the world's oldest competing bodybuilders and a business owner has died aged 90 of cancer.

He also owned popular Glitter Strip restaurant The Captain's Table, a celebrity haunt, from 1968 until the late 1980s helping him become one of the city's most prominent figures.

But he was also known for being one of the oldest competing bodybuilders - making it into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009.

Ray Moon at age 83.

After a decade battling cancer, he passed in Melbourne on Monday.

Elizabeth Wayne, 60, married to former Gold Coast City Council councillor John Wayne, met Mr Moon and his late wife Adrian 46 years ago.

"The cancer started 10 years ago. He thought he beat it but it came back," she said. "But his whole life he fought tough illnesses. As a child he had polio and they thought he'd never walk."

Mrs Wayne said the deaths of Mrs and Mr Moon "was like losing my parents."

"He was like a father to me. They never had children of their own and he had this reputation of being like parents to anyone who worked with them," she said.

Ray Moon and Arnold Schwarzenegger together

"I started to work for him when I was 14. I ended up staying there for 18 years. I went to university in Toowoomba and they even gave me a car to use so I could come home to work every Friday and Saturday night.

"They were particularly wonderful to me that I named one of my kids after Ray's wife Adrian."

The Captain's Table was said to be visited regularly by Australian celebrities - the 300-seated restaurant would often booked out a year in advance.

Mr Moon worked as a chef but spent more time mingling with the diners.

"He would always be out with customers," Mrs Wayne said.

Ray Moon was a Gold Coast icon.

"We always had a pianist and he would be out there belting out tunes.

"He knew so many famous people. When they were filming the (movie) The Odd Angry Shot (1979 on the Gold Coast) with Graham Kennedy, Bryan Brown and John Jarratt - they would be here every night."

Mrs Wayne said: "Ray was definitely responsible for the restaurant industry booming on the Gold Coast."

"He was an icon," she said.

"He trained so many chefs who went on to open wonderful restaurants. One of them went out to be head chef at Melbas. All the chefs branched out."

Up until recent years, Mr Moon was training two hours a day, five days a week at a gym.