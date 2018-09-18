Menu
Renata Gans died in a car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway early Monday morning.
Nicola Lancaster
Tributes flow for woman killed in early morning crash

18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
TRIBUTES are flowing for a 50-year-old Stony Creek woman killed in a fiery crash early this morning.

Renata Gens was travelling east in a BMW sedan between Woodford and Caboolture on the D'Aguilar Highway when she came off the road and collided with a barrier about 4.30am.

The vehicle caught fire and spread to nearby bushland with three fire crews required to bring the blaze under control.

Ms Gens died on scene and the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing their investigations.

The fatal crash has rocked the small town of Woodford with many taking to Facebook to offer their condolences.

Janelle Roy: "So sorry to hear this, my deepest condolences, my thoughts are with you."

Desley King: "My heart goes out to this woman and her family and friends. Rest peacefully."

Jay Walking: "Oh gosh that's so dreadful. My condolence to family and friends so very tragic R.I.P."

