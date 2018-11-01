Menu
TRIBUTES FLOW: Lachlan Hughes (right) pictured with his father Philip at their property Heatherlea was tragically killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
News

Tributes flow for expectant dad killed at work

Molly Hancock
by
1st Nov 2018 5:36 PM

TRIBUTES are pouring in following a tragic workplace accident in Drillham South that claimed the life of Lachlan Hughes.

The 36-year-old, father of two with his wife Anna expecting their third child, was killed suddenly after falling from a significant height at 1.30pm Wednesday.

Workplace Health and Safety has confirmed their inspectors are currently investigating the incident which is reported to have happened at a cattle property at Drillham.

The Queensland Polocrosse Association expressed their condolences on Facebook earlier today.

"It is with great sadness that I inform the Polocrosse community of the tragic loss of Lachlan Hughes on October 31 2018.

"Lachlan was the son of past Queensland Polocrosse President Philip Hughes and wife Adele, brother to Alister, husband to Anna and father to their two beautiful children William and Georgia.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family at this very sad time."

Mr Hughes was an ambassador for the beef industry where he was the director of Rangeland Quality Meats and involved with AgForce.

