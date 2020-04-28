Tributes flow for political warhorse

AS news broke this morning of Ian Causley's death overnight, residents across the Clarence Valley and beyond have paid tribute.

Geoffrey Ronald Jones: Sorry to hear the passing of a great man and dedicated politician that served us well. Thoughts to all your family. RIP.

Jill Mitchell: True gentleman, good friend & great ambassador for the Clarence & beyond. Reunited with his beloved June. RIP Ian & condolences to the family.

Diana Gairns: Many memories...of Ian ...of school days...at Maclean....and working days with June...Ian served his community....in a fine caring manner...a life well lived.

Carolyn Payne: So very sad , a true gentleman, an honest good person, condolences to the family.

Lisa Eckersley Westerman

Thoughts and prayers are with you your family. RIP Ian.

Sue Hughes: Very sorry to read this, a lovely and compassionate advocate of the Clarence Valley, RIP Ian - you can be with June now.

Luci Fysh: Very sad to hear. Condolences to the family

Joan Molloy Cockbain: I was fortunate to play bowls with Ian a few times a real gentleman condolences to his family R.I.P Ian.

Dianne Casey: A beautiful man with a heart of gold, condolences to Ians family

Cheryl Johnson: So sad to hear the passing of Ian May you Rest In Peace

Betts Joyce: Thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP.

Denise Llewellyn: Thinking of his family. Steve & Denise Llewellyn

Corrina Brown: Condolences to his family.

Pat Darrell Davis: Condolences to the family.

Stuart George: My condolences to the family at this very sad time.

Helen Trustum: Our thoughts go out to the family. Love to them all.

Carole Lancaster: Sorry for Ian's family.my mum ailsa Powell was very found of ian in there tennis days. RIP.

Bev Knox: Rest in Peace Sir

Bar bara Sheehan: Ian and June, together again. A good man. RIP

Vikki Anderson: My heart goes out to the family, Will be thinking of you all Today

Joanne Kitcher: Condolences to your family. R.I.P Ian.

Christine Lynch: Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP.

Steve Tranter: Condolences to the family - a wonderful man

Annie Duncombe: Rest in peace. My condolences to his family.

