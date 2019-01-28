Tributes flow for paramedic killed in crash

A 32-year-old paramedic died on Mackay Eungella Road on Monday morning when the ambulance he was driving hit a tree.

TRIBUTES are flowing for a paramedic who died on the job this morning.

Just after 8am, there was a single vehicle crash on Mackay Eungella Road involving a 32-year-old male driving an ambulance.

Tributes have started to flow on Facebook for the man, with Dawson MP George Christensen saying:

"This is devastatingly sad news. An local paramedic has lost their life while on duty in our region.

"My heart goes out to this man's family and friends. And it should make us all reflect on the gravity of what our emergency services personnel do for us everyday.

"We should (and I do) thank each and every police officer, firefighter, paramedic and all other important workers in this field for their service."

Member for Mirani, Steven Andrew said:

"Today is a very sad day for the Family and Friends of one of our brave frontline QAS Officers lost in the line of duty, may God be with loved ones in this time of need.

"They provide an amazing essential emergency service to our Community that cannot be understated or properly measured due to the immensity of what these Officers deliver."

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan:

"Terribly sad news coming out of the Valley. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of the deceased, as well as colleagues in the QAS."