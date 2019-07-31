Tributes flow for cricket legend

TRIBUTES have continued to flow after the death of Lismore cricket legend Sam Trimble.

Trimble, 84, died suddenly in a Brisbane hospital on Sunday night as one of the best cricketers to not play a Test match for Australia.

He was born in Lismore and grew up at Booyong playing in interdistrict competitions on his way to play for Queensland.

Queensland Cricket Chairman Chris Simpson expressed condolences to Trimble's family on behalf of the Queensland cricketing community.

"Sam's batting efforts were inevitably a highlight for Queensland fans during those many summers when a Sheffield Shield title eluded the efforts of the State despite the presence of so many talented players,” Simpson said.

"He remained a steadfast supporter of cricket in this State in his post-playing days in so many areas, in coaching, as a State selector, a hard-working curator at Souths and as a delegate and Life Member who retained a keen interest through his involvement in Queensland Cricket.

"As a player, I was fortunate to have many conversations with Sammy and the Bulls playing group of the time certainly enjoyed catching up with him at matches and functions.

"He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. On behalf of the QC family, we express our sympathies to his family and friends.”

A Life Member of Queensland Cricket, Trimble was the only member selected in its Team of the 20th Century who did not play Test cricket.

His path was blocked at international level by the likes of Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson, despite regularly being among the leading scorers for Queensland.

Trimble's 144-match first class career saw him harvest 10,282 runs at 41.00.

His Shield record for Queensland returned 8647 runs at 39.85 including 22 centuries.

His first-class record of runs for Queensland of 9465 at 40.80 from 133 games meant he was the State's all-time leading runs-scorer until eventually eclipsed by Stuart Law and Martin Love.

After his career he ran the indoor nets at the 'Gabba in Brisbane and the sports field at Bexhill was named in his honour.

His brother-in-law Owen Lynn said he has been healthy until a few days before his death and he played golf with his son Glenn once a week.

"He did a lot of work with all types of cricketers,” Lynn said.

"He actually did a bit of work with Ian Healy in the 1990s which helped improved his batting for Australia.”