Tributes flow for ‘beautiful’ Amber

IT WAS a gloomy start to Mother's Day as tributes flowed for Evans Head woman Amber Christie over social media.

The Evans Head community has been left in shock after police located a body believed to be the 49-year-old woman in Bundjalung National Park on Saturday morning.

She had been reported missing on Sunday, May 3.

After the week-long search ended in tragedy, heartbroken friends and strangers alike have left hundreds of tribute messages for Ms Christie and messages of condolence for her family via the Evans Head community Facebook pages.

"So, so sorry to hear this news I worked with Amber a few years back. She was a beautiful lady and friend in every way. RIP lovely lady and condolences to her loved ones. She will be missed immensely," one person posted.

"Thoughts are with Amber's family and friends in this time. So sad to hear of this loss. May love be sent your way," said another.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for Amber, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on May 3, and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search around Evans Head was conducted by members of the Richmond Police District, Police Rescue, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, RAAF, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

The search concluded when police located a body in bushland around 45 minutes south of Ms Christies' Evans Head home.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.