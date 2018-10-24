Menu
Lismore's Betteridge sisters, Emily and Mary.
Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Oct 2018 4:35 PM

LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge is being remembered and mourned by her community after she passed away today.

The 86-year-old was the adored twin sister of Mary, who together raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service.

Emily was loved by those at the service, Lismore Garden Club, and the wider community.

Emily and Mary have always lived together.

The twins started raising funds to get a rescue helicopter established in Lismore in 1982.

The first raffle they ran was for a crochet blanket that raised $74, backed up by a "magnificent meat" raffle in Kyogle that earned more than $367.

After 34 years, Emily retired as a volunteer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in 2016.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell said Emily's passing was "sad news".

"A stalwart of our community has left us. Sympathies to her beloved twin, Mary," Ms Dowell said.

Emily's service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Zadoc St Lismore on Monday October 29, 1pm.

