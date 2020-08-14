Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

TRIBUTES are flowing after the death of former Richmond Valley mayor Charlie Cox.

Posting on social media, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news.

"Charlie was a very giving man who lived for his community," he said.

"He was an incredible community leader who loved Casino and community loved him back.

"He was an all-around nice bloke who always wore a smile on his face.

"He was vibrant and very positive about the future.

"He was a visionary always thinking about town improvements and how to make people's lives better.

"Charlie was an honourable, community-minded individual and I loved working with him on projects for the Casino Community Men's Shed.

"I will certainly miss our catch-ups there over a cuppa and cake.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Robyn and his family. RIP my friend."

Janet Payne wrote: "Rest peacefully, fly free, condolences to his family."

Neville Collins: "I, too, am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my old mate, Charlie Cox, has passed away. We go back to the 70s through Surf Life Saving. I have many fond memories of our association. My condolences to Charlie's family."