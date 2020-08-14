Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Richmond Valley Mayor Charlie Cox.
Former Richmond Valley Mayor Charlie Cox.
News

Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Aug 2020 1:44 PM

TRIBUTES are flowing after the death of former Richmond Valley mayor Charlie Cox.

Posting on social media, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news.

"Charlie was a very giving man who lived for his community," he said.

"He was an incredible community leader who loved Casino and community loved him back.

"He was an all-around nice bloke who always wore a smile on his face.

"He was vibrant and very positive about the future.

"He was a visionary always thinking about town improvements and how to make people's lives better.

"Charlie was an honourable, community-minded individual and I loved working with him on projects for the Casino Community Men's Shed.

"I will certainly miss our catch-ups there over a cuppa and cake.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Robyn and his family. RIP my friend."

Janet Payne wrote: "Rest peacefully, fly free, condolences to his family."

Neville Collins: "I, too, am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my old mate, Charlie Cox, has passed away. We go back to the 70s through Surf Life Saving. I have many fond memories of our association. My condolences to Charlie's family."

richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        Premium Content Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        News POLICE allege the two men threatened staff of a licenced premises with a knife and a firearm.

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        News MEALS on Wheels NSW has asked the community to support protecting their volunteers...

        SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        Premium Content SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        News THE traditional open day will become a 26-day event with 360-degree virtual tours.

        This council’s rates have risen by 63% over nine years

        Premium Content This council’s rates have risen by 63% over nine years

        News AN Evans Head ratepayer is concerned Richmond Valley Council has become a “serial...