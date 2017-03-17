Tribute to working dogs almost ready for public

HOW THIS?: Small prototype of the Bonalbo dog statue.

BONALBO'S working cattle dog statue will be officially unveiled on April 8.

The bronze statue, to be erected in Patrick McNamee Anzac Memorial Park, commemorates Bonalbo as the birthplace of working cattle dog trials and pays tribute to the role played by working dogs in rural Australia.

The sport of cattle dog trialling - think of sheep dog trials but with cattle - began at the Bonalbo Show in 1950 and was the brainchild of local cattle producers who wanted a means to showcase the skills of their working dogs.

Cattle dog trials have been held at the show ever since and the sport has spread nationally and now boasts an Australian Working Cattle Dog Trial Association.

The ceremony to unveil the statue will start at 10.30am and will feature a performance by local musician Dave Tucker of his original song about a working dog, and a special guest appearance by country singer Jeff Gibson.

One of the project's strongest supporters, Fraser Ramsey, will also be a special guest. Mr Ramsey is an original committee member from the 1950 show.