Tribute to 'remarkable' cricket legend from Clunes

A CLUNES cricket product, who the great Don Bradman once referred to as "remarkable", has died in Brisbane.

Sam Trimble, 84, died suddenly in hospital on Sunday night and leaves behind a legacy as one of the best cricketers to not play a Test match for Australia.

Lismore cricket legend John McMahon said Trimble first came on the scene when the pair was playing for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

"He failed about four times with the bat and he really had to produce something in the second innings against South Australia in Adelaide," McMahon said.

"I went to wish him well before he went out and I actually found him asleep in the dressing room. He went on to get his first 100 that day; (Don) Bradman was there watching and he said it was quite a remarkable innings.

"It showed the mental toughness Sam had and he made the most of what might have been his last chance."

That innings was in the 1959-60 season and the closest Trimble came to Test selection for Australia was as 12th man on the 1965 tour of the West Indies.

In the 1969-70 season he led an Australian Second XI to New Zealand, then in 1970-71 he hit 177 against an England bowling attack that included John Snow and Peter Lever.

Trimble played 144 games for Queensland from 1959 to 1976, accumulating 10,282 runs at an average of 42, including 26 centuries and highest score of 252 not out.

After his career he ran the indoor nets at the 'Gabba in Brisbane and the sports field at Bexhill was named in his honour.

His brother-in-law Owen Lynn said he has been healthy until a few days before his death and he played golf with his son Glenn once a week.

"He did a lot of work with all types of cricketers over the years," Lynn said.

"He was still helping coach juniors and actually did a bit of work with Ian Healy in the 1990s which helped improved his batting for Australia."