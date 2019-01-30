Menu
GENTLEMAN GARDENER: Past-president of the Lismore Garden Club, Ronald Richmond McMahon, has passed away, aged 88.
Tribute to kind man who loved family, friends and flowers

Alison Paterson
by
30th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
A MUCH-loved former president of the Lismore Garden Club, Ronald Richmond McMahon, has been remembered a man who loved his family, friends and flowers.

On January 23 Mr McMahon, 88, passed away from heart complications at St Joseph's Nursing Home at Lismore, where he had only moved 12 days earlier.

His wife Adele said her husband was a practical person who loved potted plants.

"Ron wasn't a show gardener," she said.

"If there was a garden club competition for the number of pot plants, Ron would have won it hands down.

"He loved growing flowering bulbs, particularly hippeastrums, clivias and agapanthus."

Mrs McMahon recalled they met when she travelled on the bus he drove from The Channon to Lismore.

"After we married in 1978, he went from bus driving into used car sales for about 25 years," she said.

"He was always under the bonnet with grease up to his elbows, so I suggested he join the garden club and he jumped at it.

He was a gentle soul, genuine, very decent and respectful; there was no sarcasm or malice in him."

Club secretary Dawn Coles said Mr McMahon was humble and preferred the background.

"Lismore Garden Club is privileged to have lasting memories of Ron," she said.

Current club president, Charlie Cox, who counted Mr Mahon as a friend since 1960, said he would be very missed.

"Ron was one of the main people at our Bunnings barbecues, our annual display at the North Coast National and helped us to raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Our Kids," he said.

Mr McMahon's funeral service will be at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uralba St, Lismore, 11am on February 1, followed by a burial service at Lismore Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery.

