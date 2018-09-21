Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon at the Supreme Court in Sydney.
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon at the Supreme Court in Sydney. AAP
News

Trial told of 'bizarre sexual manipulation' tweet

News Regional
by
21st Sep 2018 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By Sam McKeith

A BLOGGER has told the NSW Supreme Court she stands by a social media post claiming "bizarre sexual manipulation” at Lismore-based Universal Medicine.

Esther Rockett, a blogger and acupuncturist, on Friday defended the tweet at a defamation action under way in Sydney against her by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.

Spiritual healer Mr Benhayon, 54, claims Ms Rockett defamed him in a blog and in a series of tweets, including allegedly painting him as a cult leader and sexual predator.

Ms Rockett, a one-time client of Mr Benhayon, is defending the claims at the four-person jury trial on the basis of truth and honest opinion.

On Friday, Ms Rockett said screenshots from the group's manuals, including a "deeper femaleness” image, supported her use of the phrase "bizarre sexual manipulation”.

In re-examination by her barrister Tom Molomby, QC, Ms Rockett described "deeper femaleness” as a "hands on” healing technique for rape.

"To me that's pretty bizarre and perverse,” Ms Rockett said.

She was asked to explain why she mentioned convicted sex offender Rolf Harris on her blog.

Ms Rockett said, as in the case of Harris, it could "take decades” for victims of Universal Medicine to come forward.

"This was a story that was very prominent in the media at the time,” she added.

Regarding her claim that "hypnotic techniques” were used by the group, Ms Rockett said people had told her Universal Medicine followers appeared "spaced out”, "uncommunicative”, or in a "strange state”.

In his evidence, former Universal Medicine client Lance Martin told the court he believed the group was a "relationship killer”.

Mr Martin, a defence witness, said "alarm bells” rang after his partner, whom he separated from in April 2012, enrolled in an "esoteric acupuncture” course and became increasingly "obsessed” with the group.

It was like "someone else was occupying” his partner after she "massively increased” her involvement with Universal Medicine, including attending a workshop in Vietnam, Mr Martin said.

He said he noticed her diet "changed drastically”, Universal Medicine music "on loop” at home and Leonardo da Vinci prints "all over the walls”.

"I remember thinking ... 'What a load of rubbish'.”

Also on Friday, John Dwyer, a medical expert, gave evidence that a month after being approached by Ms Rockett he published an article critical of Universal Medicine on The Conversation website in May 2018.

In cross-examination, Professor Dwyer, of the Friends of Science In Medicine group, agreed that he was concerned about dangers posed by "pseudo-scientific” complementary therapies like Universal Medicine.

"It's a fraction of the problem,” he told the plaintiff's barrister Kieran Smark, SC.

The trial continues before Justice Julia Lonergan.

defamation case esther rockett goonellabah lismore serge benhayon sydney court universal medicine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider dies after horrific three-vehicle crash

    Motorbike rider dies after horrific three-vehicle crash

    News A MAN in his 50s has died after a crash on Bangalow Rd this afternoon, which involved a motorbike, a tip truck and a station wagon.

    Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    premium_icon Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    News Only one charge remained and the 45-year-old pleaded guilty to it

    Beloved pub to reopen under new management

    Beloved pub to reopen under new management

    Business Ballina pub set to reopen its doors

    Local Partners