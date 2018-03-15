Menu
A Northern Rivers man will this month be arraigned over allegations he cultivated a massive cannabis crop on his property.
Crime

Man faces court over 2000 cannabis plants

by Liana Turner
15th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of a huge drug operation is due to be arraigned later this month.　

Jiggi man Adam Charles Harris, 31, faces serious charges after police raided his property in October 2016.

Police allege they seized more than 2000 cannabis plants, growing equipment and processed cannabis leaves from the Jiggi Rd property.

Mr Harris faces two counts of cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis, and two counts of drug supply of commercial and large commercial quantities.

He was also charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime and using electricity without authority.

Mr Harris did not appear before Lismore District Court when his matter was mentioned today, and his barrister Megan Cusack said she had cancelled his appearance via video link.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna said they were seeking an adjournment of two weeks.

Judge Laura Wells adjourned the matter until March 28, when Mr Harris is expected to face the court by video link.

Lismore Northern Star
