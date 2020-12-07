Trial of man accused of sexually assaulting 3 step sons continues

A man is accused of maintaining sexual relationships with his three stepsons. Generic iStock image.

THE trial of a Tweed Heads man who allegedly sexually assaulted his three stepsons will continue today.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with three brothers aged between 10 and 14, culminating in 27 charges against him.

He is charged with at least 14 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years, two counts of aggravated indecency where the victim was younger than 16, three counts of an adult maintaining unlawful relationships with a child and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14 years.

The alleged offences were against the three juvenile complainants, who were aged between 10 and 14 years at the time, between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

The man was in a de facto relationship with the boys’ mother at the time.

He had lived with his partner and her children from late 2017 to August 2018.

Throughout this period the man allegedly maintained a sexual relationship with the three boys.

It is also alleged after he moved out the home following the breakdown of his relationship with the boys’ mother that he continued to maintain a sexual relationship with one of the boys.

The trial is entering its third week today, and the Crown Prosecutor is expected to conclude presenting his evidence today.