Eden Creek man Keith Knights.
Trial of man accused of inciting violence moves to Sydney

Liana Turner
4th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A NORTHERN NSW man accused of inciting people to "ambush and kill” police is expected to stand trial in Sydney.

Keith Knights, 39, from Eden Creek near Kyogle, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting, encouraging, persuading or attempting to persuade a person to murder a police officer and the alternate charge of sending a document threatening death or actual bodily harm.

He's facing a judge-alone trial over the allegations in which he's alleged to have encouraged people to be violent toward police.

The prosecution will argue material found in Mr Knights' possession was comparable to a "terrorist manual”, but the defence is expected to argue against this.

The allegations against Mr Knights centre around a 40-minute video he published on social media in November, 2017.

Parts of the trial have been briefly heard before Lismore District Court but the matter has been adjourned to Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, where it will resume on December 19.

