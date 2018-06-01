Trial into fatal crash won't be held on Northern Rivers

A WOMAN accused of causing the crash which cost a four-year-old girl her life is expected to face trial in either Coffs Harbour or Sydney.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 20, was excused from appearing before Lismore District Court when her case was briefly mentioned on Friday.

Ms Matthews formally pleaded not guilty to her three charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle before the court in March.

Judge L Wells said the matter could be sent to court in Sydney next March, or Coffs Harbour in April next year.

Judge Wells said the Sydney date would guarantee sufficient time for a trial on that date, while Ms Matthews' case would be listed alongside other cases and would possibly be interrupted in Coffs Harbour.

Crown prosecutor Jonathan Baxter-Wright asked for the matter to be adjourned for a callover next week, for a date to be formally set.

"The Crown has a very strong preference... that it goes to Coffs Harbour if it can't stay here (in Lismore),” he said.

Defence solicitor Monique Hannigan made no objection to this.

The Mazda 323 sedan Ms Matthews was driving on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino was involved in a head-on collision on December 18, 2015.

Four-year-old Elle Underhill, who Ms Matthews was babysitting at the time, was killed in the crash.

The matter will be mentioned in Lismore District Court on Wednesday, June 6.