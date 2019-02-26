Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Klaus Andres will likely have to take the stand as a witness in prison bashing case.
Klaus Andres will likely have to take the stand as a witness in prison bashing case.
Crime

Acid killer could take stand over prison bashing

by Grace Mason
26th Feb 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACID killer Klaus Andres will likely have to take the stand as a witness when a trial begins for a man accused of assaulting him in jail.

The 75-year-old, who is serving a life sentence in Lotus Glen Correctional Centre for killing and dissolving his wife Li Peng Cao in acid, suffered facial injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate in August last year.

Klaus Andres with a picture of his wife Li Peng Cao during a media interview after her 2011 disappearance.
Klaus Andres with a picture of his wife Li Peng Cao during a media interview after her 2011 disappearance.

The accused man is Jose Garcia Lozano, 63, a Spaniard who was jailed in 2015 after being busted trial to smuggle 2.3kg of cocaine, with a street value of $1.6 million, through Cairns Airport.

He is also a former middleweight boxing champion.

The pair allegedly got into an argument when Andres attempted to hang his coffee cup on a hook in the tailor room where the pair work at the jail.

Klaus Andres’ wife Li Peng Cao, 42, who was killed by her husband and dissolved her in acid.
Klaus Andres’ wife Li Peng Cao, 42, who was killed by her husband and dissolved her in acid.

Police allege the argument continued later when German-born Andres made derogatory remarks about Spanish people and Lozano responded by punching him several times in the face.

Andres fell to the ground and Lozano allegedly began kicking him before a guard intervened.

Andres allegedly suffered a broken nose which is causing ongoing breathing problems, split eyebrow and head swelling.

Lozano's case was mentioned in the Mareeba Magistrates Court yesterday Lozano's solicitor Scott Osborne said they would be seeking a trial listing when the case returns to court on March 25.

acid killer bashing crime editors picks klaus andres prison trial date

Top Stories

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News REPORTS from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near motel.

    Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    premium_icon Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    News Media conference this morning will reveal council's bottom line

    Car flips on Bruxner Highway

    premium_icon Car flips on Bruxner Highway

    Breaking Emergency services are on their way to a single vehicle accident

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:41 AM
    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health Minister's letter saw concerns referred to health watchdogs