TOWN HALL LAND RIGHTS CLAIM: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) at Gympie District Court with Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson).
Trial begins over land rights fracas at Mary St offices

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Nov 2018 9:19 AM
THE District Court trial has begun in Gympie of three Aboriginal land rights activists, accused over an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St headquarters two-and-a-half years ago.

Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) face trespass and assault charges after an alleged incident, involving a land rights claim presented to Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

The case has begun with preliminary legal conferencing, after a lengthy series of court sittings to determine procedural and evidentiary issues.

The three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

