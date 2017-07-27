Trial begins for fugitives who sparked huge police pursuit

A police officer was injured during the car chase through Caboolture, sparked a 150km police case all the way to Tweed Heads. Photo Vicki Wood / Caboolture News

DRAMATIC footage of the arrest of two men who sparked a massive cross-border police chase has been aired on the opening day of the pair's trial for attempted murder and multiple carjackings at gunpoint.

John Tough, 34, and Calin McCabe, 22, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of shooting at police with attempt to murder and the alternate charges of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the events of February 5, 2015.

McCabe has also pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with intent to take and drive a motor vehicle and three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest. Tough has pleaded guilty to those charges.

Lismore District Court Judge Deborah Sweeney this week granted the accused men a judge-only trial due to concerns that some of the evidence might prejudice a citizen jury.

Video played during the opening on Wednesday featured spectacular footage of the high speed pursuit, which commences with a red Holden Commodore allegedly occupied by the pair striking a police officer in suburban Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

A Queensland police helicopter is filming and its camera follows the car as it speeds away. Minutes later the accused men can be seen abandoning the Holden at an intersection and carjacking a blue Hyundai hatchback, ejecting its owner.

Minutes later the Hyundai disappears into an underground carpark at the Morayfield shopping centre where the court heard the men allegedly carjacked a second vehicle, a Mitsubishi Challenger.

Later footage shows a fourth vehicle speeding down the highway, a blue Mitsubishi Lancer which was allegedly taken from a mother and her baby.

It is this vehicle that was driven in spectacular fashion at high speed on to the wrong side of a major Brisbane road, crashing into two cars before speeding away.

At speeds of more than 150kmh, the car then travelled down the M1 all the way to Tweed Heads, overtaking cars sometimes from the service lane, before its tyres were blown by police spikes not far over the border.

Further clips show the men abandoning their getaway car on a grassy median strip and Tough firing shots in the direction of oncoming police.

In-car police footage of the final moments of the chase includes audio footage of police shouting "shots fired, shots fired", and "drop the gun".

In the final seconds, both attempt to hijack another car but fail, before splitting up running across the northbound lane.

One appears to be struck by a passing car, with a black object flying out his hand, and is soon arrested. The other is arrested on the side of the highway a few seconds later.

The court heard seven shots were fired by Tough during the final moments of the chase.

Crown prosecutor Ben Cochrane said the footage would be played "again and again and again" during the trial as different witnesses were called to give evidence.

The most serious charges hinge on whether the two men were in fact attempting to murder or maim police when Tough fired the shots, or simply attempting to evade arrest.

While Tough was the only one to have fired the shots Mr Cochrane argued McCabe was also liable by virtue of the pair's "joint criminal enterprise to escape lawful detention".

He said McCabe "very clearly" participated in at least one of the carjackings, with the two men acting "in concert with a common purpose to commandeer a vehicle, and flee".

McCabe also had a "good information that Mr Tough was in possession of a (gun)" and their joint escape meant McCabe was a participant in any attempted violence to police officers or the community.

McCabe's barrister Megan Cusack said her client "happens to be a passenger in the car", with no suggestion he was wanted by police prior to the start of the chase.

Tough's barrister Jason Watts told the court his clients use of the pistol was consistent with an "enduring attempt to avoid lawful arrest... but not the intent to murder."

The court heard there were also multiple syringes found in one of the cars as well as snap lock baggies with crystalline residue, suggesting at least one of the men was under the influence of ice at the time of the chase.

The trial continues.