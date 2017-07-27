21°
News

Trial begins for fugitives who sparked huge police pursuit

Hamish Broome
| 27th Jul 2017 6:30 AM
A police officer was injured during the car chase through Caboolture, sparked a 150km police case all the way to Tweed Heads. Photo Vicki Wood / Caboolture News
A police officer was injured during the car chase through Caboolture, sparked a 150km police case all the way to Tweed Heads. Photo Vicki Wood / Caboolture News Vicki Wood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DRAMATIC footage of the arrest of two men who sparked a massive cross-border police chase has been aired on the opening day of the pair's trial for attempted murder and multiple carjackings at gunpoint.

John Tough, 34, and Calin McCabe, 22, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of shooting at police with attempt to murder and the alternate charges of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the events of February 5, 2015.

McCabe has also pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault with intent to take and drive a motor vehicle and three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest. Tough has pleaded guilty to those charges.

Lismore District Court Judge Deborah Sweeney this week granted the accused men a judge-only trial due to concerns that some of the evidence might prejudice a citizen jury.

Video played during the opening on Wednesday featured spectacular footage of the high speed pursuit, which commences with a red Holden Commodore allegedly occupied by the pair striking a police officer in suburban Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

A Queensland police helicopter is filming and its camera follows the car as it speeds away. Minutes later the accused men can be seen abandoning the Holden at an intersection and carjacking a blue Hyundai hatchback, ejecting its owner.

Minutes later the Hyundai disappears into an underground carpark at the Morayfield shopping centre where the court heard the men allegedly carjacked a second vehicle, a Mitsubishi Challenger.

Later footage shows a fourth vehicle speeding down the highway, a blue Mitsubishi Lancer which was allegedly taken from a mother and her baby.

It is this vehicle that was driven in spectacular fashion at high speed on to the wrong side of a major Brisbane road, crashing into two cars before speeding away.

At speeds of more than 150kmh, the car then travelled down the M1 all the way to Tweed Heads, overtaking cars sometimes from the service lane, before its tyres were blown by police spikes not far over the border.

Further clips show the men abandoning their getaway car on a grassy median strip and Tough firing shots in the direction of oncoming police.

In-car police footage of the final moments of the chase includes audio footage of police shouting "shots fired, shots fired", and "drop the gun".

In the final seconds, both attempt to hijack another car but fail, before splitting up running across the northbound lane.

One appears to be struck by a passing car, with a black object flying out his hand, and is soon arrested. The other is arrested on the side of the highway a few seconds later.

The court heard seven shots were fired by Tough during the final moments of the chase.

Crown prosecutor Ben Cochrane said the footage would be played "again and again and again" during the trial as different witnesses were called to give evidence.

The most serious charges hinge on whether the two men were in fact attempting to murder or maim police when Tough fired the shots, or simply attempting to evade arrest.

While Tough was the only one to have fired the shots Mr Cochrane argued McCabe was also liable by virtue of the pair's "joint criminal enterprise to escape lawful detention".

He said McCabe "very clearly" participated in at least one of the carjackings, with the two men acting "in concert with a common purpose to commandeer a vehicle, and flee".

McCabe also had a "good information that Mr Tough was in possession of a (gun)" and their joint escape meant McCabe was a participant in any attempted violence to police officers or the community.

McCabe's barrister Megan Cusack said her client "happens to be a passenger in the car", with no suggestion he was wanted by police prior to the start of the chase.

Tough's barrister Jason Watts told the court his clients use of the pistol was consistent with an "enduring attempt to avoid lawful arrest... but not the intent to murder."

The court heard there were also multiple syringes found in one of the cars as well as snap lock baggies with crystalline residue, suggesting at least one of the men was under the influence of ice at the time of the chase.

 

The trial continues.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crime

CRAP MAP: Best and worst loos of Lismore

CRAP MAP: Best and worst loos of Lismore

AS A sufferer of chronic irritable bowel syndrome, East Lismore's Kerry has become an expert on the state of Lismore's loos. Here are his ratings.

China blocks Australian beef exports

Beef generic

The Northern Rivers Co-operative is reported as being affected

Legal loophole reinstates controversial clergymen

Bishop Keith Slater has retained his orders of bishop, priest and deacon after a successful appeal to the Anglican Church of Australia last year.

North Coast Bishop, Reverend reinstated

Wishful thinking on train travel: OPINION

Rail generic Photo Contributed

It sounds good in theory, right?

Local Partners

200 square dancers to descend on Lismore

THE 38th NSW State Square Dance convention is coming to Lismore.

Community endures 8 months without drinkable water

Ecoteam's Keith Bolton, Aaron Taylor and Alinta Hippi have worked hard to ensure the community of Jubullum maintain a healthy water supply.

Community takes its first sip of tap water after eight months

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has said she couldn’t believe her eyes after spotting her mum on Google Street View — more than 18 months after she died.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

High-flying adventure galore

WOLF PITTS: Paul Bennet Airshows will thrill visitors to the Lismore Aviation Expo which will go ahead this Saturday.

Aviation expo taking off this weekend

Dave's ability to make you laugh will shine

COMEDY: Dave Batten will open the Big Gig at Ballina.

He thought he was going to bomb big time, but he made people laugh

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,285,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $660,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”