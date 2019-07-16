TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man
POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.
Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.
In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."
"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".
A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.
She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.
The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.