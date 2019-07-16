Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.

In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Top Stories

    Former Olympian remains in custody over cocaine allegations

    premium_icon Former Olympian remains in custody over cocaine allegations

    Crime HIS brother and another man are also tied up in the alleged import operation.

    • 16th Jul 2019 10:12 AM
    $23 million project will create 100 jobs, power 4500 homes

    premium_icon $23 million project will create 100 jobs, power 4500 homes

    News If approved, construction will take about seven months

    Fire crews called to Lennox Head home

    premium_icon Fire crews called to Lennox Head home

    Crime Emergency services were called shortly before 7am

    Membership doubles at city's hot new gym

    premium_icon Membership doubles at city's hot new gym

    Business The site on Wyrallah Rd at Lismore is already proving popular