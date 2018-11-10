Tregeagle's treasured trio to be honoured

TREGEAGLE TREASURES: Three long-serving committee members of the Tregeagle Hall, Kevin Hermon, Dorothy and Allen Davis, will be honoured at a morning tea to thank them for their fantastic service.

TREGEAGLE TREASURES: Three long-serving committee members of the Tregeagle Hall, Kevin Hermon, Dorothy and Allen Davis, will be honoured at a morning tea to thank them for their fantastic service. Alison Paterson

A TRIO of volunteers whose combined dedication to the Tregeagle Hall Committee adds up to 140 years will be farewelled and honoured at a special morning tea on Saturday.

Dorothy Davis, 88, her husband Allen, 89 and their good friend Kevin Hermon, 91, have given 44 years, 47 and 49 years respectively.

Amid much laughter the three recalled many happy days which saw them juggle the hall committee responsibilities as well as many other organisations.

The three recalled amongst the hundreds of events held at the hall which was built in 1912, there were celebrations to welcome the men who had served in World War Two.

"We held farewells went they went of to war and then welcome-backs on their return," Mr Hermon said.

"There;s been every kind of celebration you can think held here."

Mrs and Mr Davis are also founding members of the Tregeagle Indoor Bowls Group who meet each Wednesday at the Hall to play indoor bowls with a stalwart group of keen players.

"Indoor bowls has been played at the Tregeagle Hall for 54 and half years," Mrs Davis said.

"Functions here have included private events including birthday parties, monthly Friday night wood-fired pizzas, school plays, Book Week Parades for the Tregeagle Public School and other school functions such as graduation ceremonies."

Mr Davis said as well as weekly playgroups, the halls has seen weddings, school discos, charity fundraising events such as Light the Night (Leukaemia Foundation), Church Services, local council meetings, Southeast Community Panel meetings and Landcare meetings

Mr Davis and Mr Hermon were school mates at the Tregeagle Public School next door to the hall and they have been caretakers for the committee for many years.

Mr Davis worked a dairy then beef farmer, while Mr Hermon worked initially for the Northern Star as a copy boy, then later at courier and driver for some leading Northern Rivers firms.

Mrs Davis said she met her husband at a dance at the Lismore Masonic Hall, while Mr Hermon met his wife Valda at school.

Committee secretary Janelle Jeffrey said the trio had made a wonderful contribution.

"These dearly loved members of the Tregeagle Community have been loyal members of the committee," she said.,

"They are reluctantly retiring and all have worked tirelessly to make the hall a better place."