WORKS: Trees were removed from the Ballina Coast High School grounds recently.
News

Trees removed from school grounds

Javier Encalada
6th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
BALLINA residents were surprised by the recent removal of a number of mature trees in the grounds of a public school.

Resident Deb McFarlane said she was upset to hear chainsaws and the cracking sound of large trees falling recently.

“I decided to go for a quick walk down the end of my street to investigate,” she said.

“To my horror beautiful tall mature trees were being felled in the Ballina Coast High School grounds.

“I was especially upset as I knew the kookaburras have only just moved back into the area since the removal of all the trees along Cherry Street to build the new high school and the BISC.

“I was also assured during the planning stage of the high school that no trees along the boundary of Bentinck Street would be removed. So, this upset me more.”

Ms McFarlane said she called the school and Ballina Shire Council were not aware of the works.

“I felt helpless as the trees were dropping as I was talking and looking for answers,” she said.

“I finally discovered a few days later, through the Council, that the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment had an approved application to do the deed, all boxes ticked.

“Why wasn’t anyone told? Especially the locals and rate payers? The small print does mention they will replace these mature trees with 45 small ones, which will take several decades to mature.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment confirmed the trees were removed.

“The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment approved the removal of 78 trees to allow for the redevelopment of Ballina High School,” they said.

“The tree removal was granted on the condition 45 replacement trees be planted at the site.”

The Department is not required to exhibit or seek submissions on modification applications with minimal environmental impact.

