The Castle Drive fig tree is still being removed today.
Tree's removal on hold: Bird's nest found in top branches

Marc Stapelberg
31st Jul 2018 10:15 AM

WORK to remove the final canopy of the Lennox Head fig tree has been put on hold this morning after the discovery of a bird's nest with eggs inside it.

It is understood the chopping down of the 200-year-old fig tree will be stopped while council staff and contractors decide what to do with the nest.

A number of Ballina Shire Council workers have arrived at the site.

The Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors are calling for WIRES representatives to be brought to the tree to help deal with the situation.

At this stage it is not known what will happen to the nest, or when works will resume.

Much of the tree was removed yesterday, amid heated protests, and work continued on the site this morning.

Ballina Shire Council, in a statement issued yesterday, said they had ensured an "appropriately qualified Aboriginal representative was attending the site to check for any cultural issues that may need to be considered"

"It is not the council's preference to remove this tree, however based on all the information available to council, it is the only realistic option after balancing the environmental considerations, financial resources and insurance risks," the statement explained.

