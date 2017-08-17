Gallery tree can't be saved and will be removed

A large eucalypt at the new Lismore Regional Gallery has died and will be removed.

LISMORE City Council will remove a dead eucalypt tree at the front of the new Lismore Regional Gallery site next week.

The Gympie messmate began looking unwell following the March flood, and a specialist was brought in to try and save the grand old eucalypt.

Testing was unable to determine if the cause of death was flood distress, a white ant treatment earlier this year, extended periods of hot weather, gallery construction work or simply old age.

"It is a great shame that we couldn't save the tree as it provides beauty and shade in that space, but we tried everything we could. It may well be that it was just its time," the council's Manager of Major Recreation and Cultural Facilities Tony Duffy said.

"It's not the outcome we had hoped for but we will plant something new that will flourish in that space."

The council staff will choose a mature replacement tree, and are currently conducting soil testing to determine the most appropriate replacement species for the site.