Police are on site at Castle Dr, Lennox Head, where Ballina Shire Council is planning to chop down the remainder of a 200-year-old fig tree.
Arrest over fig tree chop, duck eggs removed

9th Aug 2018 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM

UPDATE, 9.05am: IT IS understood at least one person has been arrested at the site of a protest to save the Lennox Head fig tree.

Wood duck eggs - which were found in the tree last week and resulted in work coming to a halt - have also been removed from the tree.

Work to chop down the tree is resuming this morning.

A spokeswoman from the council said it was the council's preference to transfer the eggs to the care of a licenced wildlife carer or group.

"If that is not possible, Council has identified a potential site that is suitable for the relocation of the eggs," she said.

"Relocating eggs is compliant with the terms of the National Parks and Wildlife Service permit.

"As the removal of the tree is largely completed, the tree in its current state is a safety risk.

"The tree removal will continue after the eggs have been relocated.

"During these final stages a licenced fauna consultant will be onsite to monitor the presence of other native wildlife."
 

 

Original story: WORK to chop down a 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head is set to resume this morning, with Ballina Shire Council staff, tree loppers and police at the site.

But the Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors aren't giving up without a fight.

A number of people are still "locked on" to the fig tree, and protesters have made an early start and have congregated around the tree.

