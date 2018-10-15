Treat yourself to a spa at home

For most of us, visiting and luxuriating at a spa is one of life's greatest pleasures, but it is not always accessible or affordable. With a little planning and imagination, you can recreate the essence and ambience of the spa experience from the convenience of your own home.

Most of us lead busy lives, so the first thing to commit to is some time, preferably an evening, or any time when you can enjoy some privacy. Once you have secured some personal time, set the tone with an ordered and clean space, some relaxing music and, of course, a fragrant candle. And if you are lucky enough to have a bath, now is the time to truly relish it.

Next, think about what treatments you would like and rustle up, prepare or purchase your products. Quality, certified-organic spa ranges can now be easily purchased in stores or ordered online. High-tech beauty appliances for manicures and pedicures are also readily available, as are battery-operated beauty brushes.

Once your face and body are being treated, wrap your hair in conditioning mask and either a shower cap or a towel.

After your face, body and hair have been thoroughly cleansed and rejuvenated, finish by with a manicure and pedicure. After this, sit back and relax with a herbal tea in the comfort of your spa-friendly home.