Treasure hunt: Can you find these rocks around Kyogle?

These colourful, hand-painted rocks have been hidden around Kyogle.

These colourful, hand-painted rocks have been hidden around Kyogle.

HAVE you found ones of these beautiful, hand-painted rocks around Kyogle?

If you have, you've stumbled across a new craze taking off in the village, called Kyogle Rocks, which is already popular across NSW and Australia.

Locally it has been started by Lindy Howell, who said the aim was to inspire creativity and get people outside.

"I wasn't really sure what to expect, but people seem to love it,” she said.

Basically, the activity involves painting rocks and hiding them outside. Then you post on the Kyogle Rocks Facebook page that rocks have been hidden in a particular area, and the hunt begins.

Successful finds are posted back on the Facebook page, and it starts all over again.

Ms Howell said the whole idea was to "get people out and about”, but it was also good for people who weren't as mobile, as they could get involved in the painting of the rocks.

"My two-year-old granddaughter loves doing it, but so do adults - they love it as much as the kids,” she said.

"Hopefully enough people decide to get involved so we can keep it going.

"You can hide the rocks so little kids can easily find them, or you can be very sneaky about it so it's more of a challenge for the older kids.”

According to the NSW Rocks Facebook page, the activity is a "little bit of creativity and nature play for kids and parents”.

"Go hunting for painted rocks in your local park, or paint some and hide them for others to find and help to spread some joy in your community,” they explains.

For more information on the rules and how to get involved, visit the NSW Rocks Facebook page.

The most important rules are: