Travis goes the distance for speedway

LONG TREK: Travis Kennedy has travelled from Perth to compete in his V8Dirt Modified at Lismore Speedway this weekend.

PERTH speedway enthusiast Travis Kennedy obviously doesn't mind travelling across Australia to chase the major events on the V8 Dirt Modified national calendar.

He has arrived for the double-header at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend featuring the New South Wales V8 Dirt Modified Championship on Saturday and the Golden Jubilee 50-lap main event on Sunday.

When not racing he works in the mines in the Pilbara region in the north of Western Australia.

But racing is his love in a long-time family involvement in the sport.

"I was the lucky one who got to fly and my parents drove the distance,” Travis quipped.

A few years ago he raced at the Lismore Showground and, like previously, he plans to leave his late model American-designed Troyer factory car here because he may compete again later in the season after returning home early next week to fulfil work commitments.

After coming off some of the bigger WA tracks like the Perth Motorplex and Bunbury Speedway, the smaller Lismore circuit presents a new challenge.

"It's a different playing field,” Kennedy, 23, said, referring to the demanding, circular Lismore track.

"But I'm familiar with it.”

He is in his seventh season of V8 Dirt Modified racing.

"My father used to race and then he bought a car for my older brother Matthew,” he said.

"I would not be able to do it without them.”

Travis has a simple philosophy and approach to his racing and why he and his family are prepared to travel long distances to compete.

"To be the best you have to race the best,” he said.

"The toughest V8 Dirt Modified competition is in the east and that's where I want to race when the big meetings are held.”

Kennedy arrived in Lismore after finishing fourth in the Australian title at Toowoomba last weekend.

A highlight of the speedway meetings this weekend will be a big fireworks display to mark Australia Day tomorrow.

The AMCA sedans also will contest their annual Northern Rivers Classic over the two nights.

Racing will be from 5.30pm with children under 12 admitted free.