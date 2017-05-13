Travel north for a laugh

The brilliance of playwright David Williamson will be on show when Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents his classic comedy, Travelling North from May 26-June 11.

David Williamson is one of Australia's most significant and prolific playwrights, with a string of successful plays (and films) to his credit including Stork, The Removalists and Don's Party.

Travelling North is his first play to have strong female voices out front - and is all the better because of it.

Travelling North premiered in 1979, the year that David Williamson moved from Melbourne to Sydney, a major event in his life.

It is regarded as a tribute to the generations that fought for change in the years leading up to the early 1970s, when this play is set.

Director, Penny Irving has worked in professional and amateur theatre for 30 years. Since "travelling north” Penny has directed the play Honour and ran a Director's Workshop for The Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby.

This will be her first play with Murwillumbah Theatre Company.

Travelling North will be staged at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on May 26 and 27 and June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7.30pm.

There are two matinees on June 4 and 11 at 2pm. Tickets are $20 and are available online at murwillumbahtheatre

company.com, from Electronics Murwillumbah in Main Street, or at the door.

Seating will be cabaret style and patrons are invited to bring their own food and drink. For enquiries, please phone Lesley on 02 66726753.