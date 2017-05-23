Trauma training can save lives

THE management of a patient in need of medical attention in their first hour can mean the difference between life and death.

This week, CareFlight will deliver specialist trauma training to first responders in Lismore and Tenterfield as part of its world class MediSim program.

Health services in remote Australia can be stretched in emergencies and often the first people to arrive at the scene of a serious incident are local rescue volunteers.

MediSim program Manager Colin Brown said this is where the program comes in.

CareFlight sends doctors, paramedics and nurses to rural and remote areas, who deliver trauma training to local first responders.

"Quite often in rural and remote areas, first responders can be treating a patient on scene for a lengthy period of time so they need to be able to manage that situation appropriately," Mr Brown said.

He said the free life-saving training workshops means local first responders in the area, "are in a better position to respond quickly and effectively to an emergency situation in their local community".

MediSim was launched in 2011 and more than 3,200 emergency service volunteers have been trained free of charge to date.

Lifelike mannequins and a unique car crash rescue simulator aid in the recreation of a high pressure environment, ensuring the training is realistic.

The program- developed by CareFlight's Dr Ken Harrison- has won prestigious awards both nationally and internationally.

MediSim will be delivered on Tuesday night May 23 at Lismore SES, 62 Brunswick St and Thursday night May 25 at SES Tenterfield, Lot 2 Cowper St.