Trashed $3m luxury house has to be demolished

A vacant $3 million luxury house will be demolished by its owner, building supplies giant Boral, after being trashed by vandals.

The once glamorous house - which sits off Ocean Boulevard in Seacliff Park and has stunning views over the coast - is now so damaged it needs to be "immediately" demolished, according to Boral.

The 9746sq m property, which is well known in the area, was sold to Boral in 2012.

Boral southern region general manager Peter Head said the company originally bought the home, which is near its Linwood Quarry, to carry out testing.

"This site has proven invaluable to us in terms of testing and proving new methods of managing fugitive dust and monitoring our drill and blast activities," Mr Head said.

"This in turn has enabled us to uphold our commitment to the local community by ensuring our activities comply with all relevant regulations."

Mr Head said the property was "significantly vandalised" over the Christmas period when the quarry was not operating.

Boral has now painted over the graffiti visible to the public and approached Marion Council to demolish the house.

In a statement, Boral said "the degree of destruction and damage inflicted" on the home "warrants immediate demolition".

An aerial shot of the luxury house in 2010 above, and in February 2020, below. Pictures: Metro Map

In 2012, the home - which features 12 rooms, a self-contained pool house/studio apartment as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court - was described as "majestically positioned with spectacular coastal, city and hills vistas" by a real estate agency.

However, over the past eight years the home has become increasingly run-down.

Boral would not say when the house will be demolished.

The home on Ocean Boulevard when it was advertised for sale in 2012.

